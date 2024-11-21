The Good Stuff: Looking for the ultimate guys’ weekend, sponsored by Natchez Convention Promotion Commission

Natchez, MS is the perfect destination. Imagine a weekend filled with adventure, history, and camaraderie. Start your day with a round of disc golf or traditional golf at Duncan Park, surrounded by beautiful scenery, or a kayak adventure with a local guide in area waters. For a spine-tingling experience, embark on a thrilling ghost tour exploring some of Natchez’ historic locations. Later in the evening, unwind with some local brews at a cozy pub or enjoy live music at one of the vibrant local venues. Whether you’re into outdoor activities, history, or just relaxing with friends, Natchez has something for everyone. Grab your buddies and make some unforgettable memories.

