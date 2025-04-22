The Good Stuff: Bringing playgrounds to life with The Painted Playground project, sponsored by Junior League of Baton Rouge | By Sponsored Content -

The Painted Playground project enhances schoolyards with vibrant, engaging designs that inspire children to play and stay active. Featuring colorful game layouts, these playgrounds encourage physical activity and outdoor fun. Most elementary schools in East Baton Rouge Parish have already benefitted from this initiative, with recent expansions reaching two schools in Livingston Parish.

To further enrich playtime, each participating school receives a playkit filled with outdoor equipment, including balls, jump ropes, and hula hoops. Click here to learn more about this and other community initiatives. Together, the community can brighten futures—one playground at a time!