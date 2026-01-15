Streamline your style: Turn inspiration into a home you love | By Sponsored Content -

Sponsored by Streamline Interiors & More

Creating a mood board helps uncover a client’s personal style. We draw inspiration from coffee table books, art, hotels, people-watching and fashion. We observe how someone layers an outfit, mixes textures, or carries themselves with confidence. Those same principles translate beautifully into interiors. A room, much like an outfit, should feel true to the person who occupies it.

We encourage you to slow down. Allow your mind to wander and your home to evolve. Every accessory should be something you truly love. Whether it’s new, an antique from an estate sale, a family piece, or a gift, it should be a collection built over time. As you collect images, fabrics, colors, and meaningful objects, patterns begin to emerge. That’s your style taking shape. We are hosting an in-store mood board workshop to help translate inspiration into a room you love. Follow us for details coming soon.

Want help turning inspiration into a room you love? Let Streamline guide your design journey.