Start the new year with the perfect read | By Sponsored Content -

Sponsored by Perkins Rowe

As the year winds down, it’s the perfect time to slow things down and curl up with a good book. At Barnes & Noble at Perkins Rowe, you’ll find hundreds of titles ready to help you kick off the New Year with fresh inspiration, from gripping novels to planners and uplifting reads to start 2026 on the right note. While you browse, stop by the café for a cup of hot chocolate or coffee to enjoy as you choose your next page-turner. Whether you’re shopping for yourself, picking up a thoughtful gift, or setting the tone for the year ahead, Barnes & Noble has everything you need to welcome the New Year with comfort and intention.

Stop by Barnes & Noble at Perkins Rowe today and find your perfect read to start 2026 inspired and cozy.