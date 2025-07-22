Window World’s quality craftsmanship can reinforce your home when a storm hits | By Sponsored Content -

For more than 20 years, Window World of Baton Rouge has built its reputation on a foundation of satisfied customers. But its success isn’t just about installing replacement windows, doors and siding; it’s also about making homes safer.

Window World’s storm-resistant windows shield homes and protect families — before the next storm hits. And in south Louisiana, there’s always a next storm.

“We know that to be truly successful, it is not only important to provide a high level of service, but to protect our communities from weather events that are becoming more and more frequent,” Window World of Baton Rouge President Jerrell Thomas says.

“We know that nothing is more important than family, which is why we never lose sight of our company’s core values and take so much pride in increasing the value – and resilience – of homes in every community we serve.”

The quality craftsmanship of Window World of Baton Rouge is all around you. Drive through some of the Capital Region’s beautiful neighborhoods or bustling commercial corridors and take note of the surrounding entryways, windows and siding. Chances are, they were installed by Window World.

With total sales volume topping $100 million, the company has earned the distinction as one of the nation’s largest remodeling companies and offers an industry-leading lifetime warranty that homeowners have come to trust.

The local, family-owned company has completed tens of thousands of window, door and siding projects over the years. Their work essentially pays for itself through increased property value, energy efficiency, natural disaster risk reduction and peace of mind.

But it’s not only Baton Rouge residential and commercial property owners who have benefitted. Under the leadership of Thomas and CEO Jim Roland, Window World of Baton Rouge’s service area has expanded to encompass 15 Louisiana parishes – nearly one-fourth of the entire state – as well as parts of Texas and Florida.

Available in all sizes and colors for many window types, products are crafted from heavy-duty construction, and state-of-the-art technology cuts energy consumption. The company’s expert team will guide you through the selection process, ensuring you find the perfect fit for your home and budget.

Window World stands behind the quality of its products and craftsmanship with a lifetime warranty. To illustrate the breadth and depth of its commitment to its customers, the company began mapping the locations of its installation and repair work – literally a sea of map dots across south Louisiana.

“That’s why we’re the name everyone calls,” Thomas says. “Our customer service and superior quality put us on the map. Our stronger windows and safer homes keep us there.”

