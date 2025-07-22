5 national interior design trends Streamline can help you bring home | By Sponsored Content -

Interiors in 2025 are all about creating spaces that genuinely reflect how we live. From calming, earthy tones to smart, adaptable layouts, Interior Designer Jill Cascio Boullion with Streamline Interiors & More shares the year’s top trends for what she calls “livable luxury.”

1) Small Changes, Big Impact

The embrace of earthy palettes and natural textures is a major movement for 2025, bringing a sense of nature indoors in ways that do not require a full-scale renovation.

For Baton Rouge homeowners looking to incorporate this trend, consider reupholstering a sofa or accent chairs, replacing heavy drapery with lighter, more organic materials or simply changing your bedding to give your space a new hue.

Don’t forget about hardware. “Updating knobs and pulls to brass or gold finishes adds warmth and shine,” Bouillion says.

2) Quiet Luxury and Mindful Minimalism

The “quiet luxury” trend emphasizes high-end finishes and minimalist design. Achieving this sophisticated look on a budget in south Louisiana is all about quality over quantity.

“Instead of filling a space with trendy decor, invest in fewer, well-made pieces that stand the test of time,” Boullion says.

Quiet luxury is about being intentional; decluttering and curating your belongings is key to a thoughtful space.

3) Bold Colors and Statement Pieces

While they can seem intimidating, bold colors and statement pieces are making a comeback. Boullion suggests starting small. Introduce splashes of color through accent pieces, art, pillows or lamps.

“The trick is to pick a moment, every piece in the room doesn’t need to shine,” she advises. “Choose one standout feature per room, then ground it with neutrals to prevent the space from feeling too busy.”

An easy way to dip your toes into bold design is to wallpaper a powder bath. “We carry a wide selection of wallpaper. Whether you are a Streamline client or tackling a project on your own, we can source the perfect pattern for you,” Bouillion says.

4) Wellness-Focused Design

“With wellness at home being a priority, designing stylish and restorative spaces is crucial,” Boullion says.

Incorporating natural materials like stone can add a grounding element. Choose furniture with visual lightness to make rooms feel airy and expansive and bring the outside in with plants.

Also consider performance fabrics for upholstery and drapes; these materials are designed to withstand humidity and everyday wear.

5) Smart Solutions for Modern Lifestyles

Multifunctional furniture and adaptable spaces are trending nationally, offering smart solutions for modern lifestyles without sacrificing style.

Embrace a “two-for” or multifunctional items that serve multiple purposes.

“Transform a traditional guest room into a flex room that can serve as an office, gym or hobby space when not accommodating visitors,” Boullion suggests.

In open floor plans, create distinct zones like a mini-workspace or cozy reading nook through strategic rug and furniture placement.

Trends Unique to Baton Rouge

Several styles that are not trending nationally have proven popular locally and regionally. One favorite is the blend of Southern charm with modern aesthetics.

“Imagine classic brick floors and exposed wood beams – the charm – mingling with contemporary art and clean-lined furniture – the attitude,” Boullion says.

Heritage details, such as arched doorways and antique hardware, are also being reinterpreted with a more modern sensibility. Locally sourced materials like reclaimed cypress and pine bring an authentic regional touch indoors.

Porches and patios are being designed with more intention to serve as a gathering space. They are part of a focus on creating faith and family spaces, reflecting the region’s cultural values.

