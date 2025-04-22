Smarter home loans: How AI Is transforming the lending experience | By Sponsored Content -

Buying a home is one of life’s most exciting milestones—but for many, the loan process can feel overwhelming. Between collecting endless documents and waiting on approvals, borrowers often find themselves stressed out and frustrated. Synergy One Lending believes it doesn’t have to be that way.

That’s why they’re leading the charge in using artificial intelligence (AI) and automation to simplify the mortgage process, cutting down on delays and helping clients enjoy the homebuying journey.

One of the most transformative aspects of embracing technology is in the verification of income, assets and work history, explains Toby Arceneaux, Vice President of Production for Synergy One Lending’s Baton Rouge branch, NMLS #96596. By employing technology, the company can streamline these verifications and receive the required information with a few clicks.

Automated systems can also analyze paystubs, bank statements and employment records with remarkable speed and accuracy. This not only accelerates the approval process but also enhances the accuracy of the data being accessed and, in turn, eliminates last minute requests or surprises that have historically caused frustration due to extended time frames.

Another major benefit of AI is how it’s changing the underwriting process. AI-powered systems result in fewer mistakes and a more streamlined experience. It minimizes human error by using advanced algorithms to analyze complex data sets faster than any human, assisting in making informed decisions.

By leveraging AI, systems continuously improve as they process more applications, further enhancing their precision and effectiveness over time. “At Synergy One Lending, we’re already seeing the benefits,” Arceneaux says. “With AI-enhanced underwriting, we’ve reduced our average closing time from 30 days to less than 21 days.”

The role of human interaction

While AI is transforming the mortgage industry, buying a home is still a deeply personal experience. That’s why Synergy One Lending combines cutting-edge technology with the guidance of seasoned loan officers who provide support, clarity and communication every step of the way.

“Technology should make the process easier — not colder,” says Arceneaux. “We use AI to eliminate pain points, but our team is always here to answer questions and walk clients through the process.”

As the lending industry evolves, Synergy One Lending is proud to be at the forefront of innovation. The company continues to invest in AI, automation and staff training to ensure its clients get a faster, smarter and more enjoyable home financing experience.

The bottom line: home buying doesn’t have to be a headache. With the right blend of intelligent technology and expert guidance, Synergy One Lending is making it easier than ever for families to get into the homes they love—without the stress they don’t.



