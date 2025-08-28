Rock N Rowe: Your new favorite Thursday night tradition, sponsored by Perkins Rowe

Join us for a season of free, high-energy outdoor concerts every Thursday evening from September 11 through October 30 in Town Square at Perkins Rowe. Grab your lawn chairs, round up your friends, and get ready to dance the night away to a rotating lineup of live local bands playing your favorite hits and genres. Whether you’re into rock, soul, country, or funk, there’s something for everyone.

Live music. Cool weather. Good vibes. Rock N Rowe is the perfect way to wind down your week and kick off your weekend early. Concerts are free and open to the public.

