Protecting your skin: A guide to cancer prevention and early detection

Skin cancer is a serious health concern that affects people of all ages, but with the right knowledge and preventive measures, you can significantly reduce your risk. Dr. Lauren Petit, a dermatologist with The Baton Rouge Clinic, shares crucial insights into skin cancer awareness and protection.

Understanding the risks

Skin cancer comes in various forms, with melanoma being the most aggressive. Certain factors can increase your risk, including:

History of severe sunburns

Frequent use of tanning beds

Family history of skin cancer

Numerous moles or unusual skin markings

Prevention is key

The most effective way to protect yourself is through proactive sun protection:

Use a daily sunscreen with at least SPF 30

Apply sunscreen to all exposed skin, especially your face

Reapply every two hours when outdoors

Use water-resistant sunscreen when swimming or sweating

Seek shade during peak sun hours

Avoid tanning beds completely

When to get a skin check

Skin checks are important at any age. During a typical examination, a dermatologist will:

Conduct a head-to-toe examination

Check all areas, including often-overlooked spots like the bottom of your feet

Examine any spots you’re concerned about

Look for changes in existing moles or new growths

Warning signs to watch for

Schedule an appointment immediately if you notice:

Moles changing in color or size

Irregular borders on existing moles

New spots that look different from other moles

Wounds or spots that don’t heal

Rapid growth of a skin marking

What to expect if something is found

Early detection is crucial. If a suspicious spot is identified:

A biopsy will likely be performed

Many skin cancers can be completely removed through surgery

Early intervention offers the best possible outcomes

Protecting your family

Develop good sun protection habits early:

Teach children the importance of sunscreen

Lead by example with daily sun protection

Encourage regular skin checks as they grow older

Dr. Petit emphasizes: “Don’t hesitate to get checked. We’d rather examine a spot that turns out to be nothing than miss something important. Always prioritize your skin health.”

Remember, your skin is your largest organ. A few simple precautions can make a significant difference in preventing skin cancer and maintaining your overall health. To make an appointment or for more information, visit online at batonrougeclinic.com or call 225.246.9240.