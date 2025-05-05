Protecting your skin: A guide to cancer prevention and early detection
Sponsored by The Baton Rouge Clinic
Skin cancer is a serious health concern that affects people of all ages, but with the right knowledge and preventive measures, you can significantly reduce your risk. Dr. Lauren Petit, a dermatologist with The Baton Rouge Clinic, shares crucial insights into skin cancer awareness and protection.
Understanding the risks
Skin cancer comes in various forms, with melanoma being the most aggressive. Certain factors can increase your risk, including:
- History of severe sunburns
- Frequent use of tanning beds
- Family history of skin cancer
- Numerous moles or unusual skin markings
Prevention is key
The most effective way to protect yourself is through proactive sun protection:
- Use a daily sunscreen with at least SPF 30
- Apply sunscreen to all exposed skin, especially your face
- Reapply every two hours when outdoors
- Use water-resistant sunscreen when swimming or sweating
- Seek shade during peak sun hours
- Avoid tanning beds completely
When to get a skin check
Skin checks are important at any age. During a typical examination, a dermatologist will:
- Conduct a head-to-toe examination
- Check all areas, including often-overlooked spots like the bottom of your feet
- Examine any spots you’re concerned about
- Look for changes in existing moles or new growths
Warning signs to watch for
Schedule an appointment immediately if you notice:
- Moles changing in color or size
- Irregular borders on existing moles
- New spots that look different from other moles
- Wounds or spots that don’t heal
- Rapid growth of a skin marking
What to expect if something is found
Early detection is crucial. If a suspicious spot is identified:
- A biopsy will likely be performed
- Many skin cancers can be completely removed through surgery
- Early intervention offers the best possible outcomes
Protecting your family
Develop good sun protection habits early:
- Teach children the importance of sunscreen
- Lead by example with daily sun protection
- Encourage regular skin checks as they grow older
Dr. Petit emphasizes: “Don’t hesitate to get checked. We’d rather examine a spot that turns out to be nothing than miss something important. Always prioritize your skin health.”
Remember, your skin is your largest organ. A few simple precautions can make a significant difference in preventing skin cancer and maintaining your overall health. To make an appointment or for more information, visit online at batonrougeclinic.com or call 225.246.9240.