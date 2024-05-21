Market Watch: Discover your oasis of serene luxury off Highland Road, sponsored by Highlake

|
By
-

Unveiling Highlake: A serene enclave of spacious one-acre residential lots, charmingly positioned along the historic Highland Road. With limited availability of only 18 lots, Highlake embodies luxury living, tailored for those seeking ample space, exclusivity, and a harmonious community atmosphere.

This upcoming development is planned to be ready for home construction this summer. Highlake envisions magnificent custom homes adorned with timeless designs, boasting sophisticated outdoor living areas and beautifully landscaped grounds.

Highlake invites you to experience a lifestyle of refined sophistication amidst the charming allure of its prestigious location. Don’t miss your chance to secure this exceptionally rare opportunity in Baton Rouge. Reserve your exclusive one-acre lot today by contacting a Highlake representative at 225-240-7024.

Images provided are for reference and illustrative purposes only.

HIGHLAKE
[225] 240-7024
highlakebr.com
[email protected] 

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

The Good Stuff: Unveiling European...

At European Wax Center Baton Rouge, they mean business when it comes to providing guests with

Find Your Bliss: Your guide...

Being a new mom can be challenging, both emotionally and financially. That’s why many mothers

Market Watch: Introducing a new...

Introducing Highlake, a collection of one-acre, estate-sized residential homesites nestled serenely

The Good Stuff: Your destination...

Venetian Nail Spa offers a range of services dedicated to enhancing your natural beauty and

Custom throw pillows are key...

Sponsored by MARCH by Shane Griffin Giving a home a fresh look doesn’t mean changing everything.

TRENDING STORIES