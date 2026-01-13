Breathe easy, live better: How RedStick Dentistry tackles sleep apnea and TMJ pain | By Sponsored Content -

Sponsored by RedStick Dentistry

Many people brush off snoring or jaw pain as minor annoyances. At RedStick Dentistry, however, these are red flags that point to something much more serious: sleep apnea and TMJ (temporomandibular joint) disorders. Led by Drs. Griff Lewis, Bryant Bourgeois and Chad Lacour, the team at RedStick Dentistry has developed a reputation for uncovering and resolving issues that often go undiagnosed for years.

Dr. Lewis explains that obstructive sleep apnea is far more than a simple sleep problem. When a patient drifts off, gravity can pull the tongue and soft tissues back into the airway, causing it to collapse. The telltale snoring sound is often the body’s attempt to force air through a partially blocked passage. As the airway closes, the brain senses the lack of oxygen and reacts by clenching the jaw and pushing it forward to reopen the airway. This cycle repeats throughout the night, leaving patients exhausted, sore and at serious risk for long-term health problems.

“An apneic event is essentially a period of suffocation during sleep,” Dr. Lewis notes. Over time, untreated sleep apnea has been linked to heart attacks, high blood pressure, cardiovascular stress, weight gain and a host of other health concerns. Meanwhile, the constant clenching and grinding can wear down teeth, strain muscles and trigger or worsen TMJ disorders.

What many patients don’t realize is that a dentist is often on the front lines of identifying these conditions. During routine exams, Dr. Lewis and his partners look for signs such as worn teeth, indentions on the tongue or cheeks, jaw tenderness or reports of frequent morning headaches and unrestful sleep. These subtle clues often lead to a life-changing diagnosis.

For suspected sleep apnea, RedStick Dentistry offers at-home sleep testing, allowing patients to be evaluated in the comfort of their own beds rather than a sleep lab. If the results show mild to moderate sleep apnea, Dr. Lewis can fabricate a custom dental sleep appliance. This device gently repositions the lower jaw forward, helping to keep the tongue from collapsing into the airway. For many patients, this small change translates into deeper sleep, improved daytime energy and reduced health risks.

TMJ treatment at RedStick Dentistry is equally comprehensive and highly individualized. The process often begins with a trigger point exam, during which Dr. Lewis carefully evaluates the muscles of mastication, as well as the neck and upper back, to identify areas of spasm or pain. From there, treatment may include targeted Botox therapy to calm overactive muscles, as well as specially designed day and night appliances that help reposition the jaw into a more comfortable position.

Over the years, Dr. Lewis has pursued advanced training, driven initially by his wife’s struggle with worsening jaw pain after standard treatment. That experience pushed him to study deeper muscle anatomy, higher-level injection techniques and innovative appliance designs. Today, RedStick Dentistry offers patients a wide spectrum of solutions that can be tailored and combined to fit each unique case.

From patients who can finally eat an apple again without pain, to those who are sleeping soundly for the first time in years, the results are often described as life changing.

For individuals who recognize their own struggles in these symptoms, RedStick Dentistry stands ready with the expertise, technology and compassion to help them breathe easier, live better and smile with confidence. Visit redstickdentistry.com to learn more.