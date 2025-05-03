From the Archives: Mama’s Girl | By inRegister Staff -

There is something special about a mother-daughter relationship. Much like the flora featured on this July 1958 cover of The Register, these bonds blossom and flourish with time.

When 16-year-old Mary Kate Oliver, noted as the first teen to grace the cover of The Register, was asked to share a little about herself, her remarks revolved heavily around her family and her love for them. But while her brother, Bill, her sister, Lin, and father W.J. Oliver Jr. all get mentions in the article, it is her mother, Sadie, whom she speaks about at length.

“I am sure that most people in this world have many friends. This pertains to a certain friend that I have. I have known her all of my life. She has helped me with many of my problems and given me guidance through the tough parts of my life, which I have had to face. She has also put a lot of happiness in my life, which I will always remember,” Mary Kate notes, reading from a creative writing assignment she had written for school. “I suppose now you have already guessed that I have been talking about my Mama, whom I love very much.”

The sweet bond that Mary Kate professes in the issue offers a sentimental glimpse into the love that underlies the often-challenging teenage stage. Difficult moments, as Mary Kate notes, always offer a chance to grow closer.

Here’s to the mothers who keep things blooming, no matter the circumstances.

Happy Mother’s Day!