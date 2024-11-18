Just Launched: A co-working space designed for women | By Bre Pizzolato -

Uniting a room full of women toward a common goal is a surefire way to make something big happen. Abbey Kish, CEO of Kish Consulting, knows this all too well. So when she felt the nudge in her heart to start a co-working space that caters to women’s unique needs, she got to work bringing together as many local women as possible.

On Wednesday, November 13, her work culminated in a sold-out gathering of 70 women in a nondescript building off College Drive for networking, conversation and plenty of seasonal cocktails. The evening’s guest speaker was success coach Leslie Humphrey, who founded The & Society, a group dedicated to helping professional women connect, collaborate and grow in business and life. “The world will tell you that you can’t have your cake and eat it, too. But you can,” Humphrey said, explaining the organization’s name.

Then came Kish’s announcement: co-working space Pathos Collective is happening in Baton Rouge, with plans to lease the very building everyone stood in. The crowd quickly erupted into applause. The launch of Pathos Collective also coincides with the launch of The & Society Baton Rouge chapter, which began in October of this year.

“This is holistic support for women to show up for all of the people who are important to them,” Kish explained to attendees. The next social event slated for Pathos Collective is a Partner Launch on December 10.

Read more about Kish’s plans for Pathos Collective from Business Report.