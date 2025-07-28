Under the Hood: Ranges from the inRegister archives we still think about | By Sally Grace Cagle -

Picking the color of cabinets, the stone for countertops and flooring may be the beginning of creating your dream kitchen, but sometimes, the elements that are typically an afterthought can make or break a space.

Range hoods are one easy way to elevate and distinguish a kitchen. Make a statement or keep it clean, whichever is your style, a kitchen hood is a great way to put the finishing touch on your ideal cooking space.

Scroll below to see a few of our favorite kitchen hoods from the inRegister archives. Click on the title beneath the image to read the full stories.

In the sleek and chic home of Prescott and Victoria Bailey, the kitchen hood is cleverly covered in black mirror glass, matching the rest of the moody and modern elements within the space. The mirrors help to elongate the already tall ceilings, drawing the eyes up and giving the illusion of a bigger room.

While the design of the kitchen in Will and Caroline Harris’ Baton Rouge family home is clean and spacious, it includes unique details, like the arched bricks framing the curved white range hood and stove area. Shining behind the hood is a backsplash with the same quartzite seen on waterfall countertops, tying the room together.

On a 300-acre-plus piece of land in St. Francisville sits a rural refuge featuring the rustic kitchen and sitting area pictured above, with wooden beams incorporated into the 16-foot ceilings. “Adding cool contrast to the otherwise warm space are a 600-pound steel range hood and a steel bar cabinet created by David Cano of Iron Design,” Kelli Bozeman writes in the original story.

In our May 2025 cover story, we detailed the delightful elements of the family home renovation completed by interior designer Rachel Cannon and architect Mike Sullivan. The bold color of the kitchen cabinetry carries over onto the curved hood, making the space look clean, while still being anything but ordinary.

In this full home renovation completed by local design professional Anne Underwood and contractor Cameron Moore Construction, funky details like the range hood with scalloped brass trim set the space apart.