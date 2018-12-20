A look into some of inRegister’s most memorable holiday homes

Each year, we feature one show-stopping holiday home in the pages of our December issue. Demonstrating the diversity of décor throughout the Capital City, as well as the timelessness of thoughtful holiday decorations, the annual feature has become one of our favorites over the years. To celebrate another successful season, and to get inspiration for the next, we took a look back at some of the elements that have caught our eyes over the years. Click on the images below for a closer look:

Photos by Melissa Oivanki.

To see more of these homes, and learn more about the families that live within their walls, check out these stories from the inRegister archives: Sunshine & Josh Willett’s cool-toned holiday, Erin DeBossier Tew’s festive vision, The Singers’ Western wonderland, The Kellers’ simple but welcoming style, Kyler and John Selser’s subtle holiday touches, The Smiths channel New Orleans, and Collected memories for the James family.