Designer tip: Allyson Hicks on subtle changes for spring

Spring days are finally here, and it’s all about the outdoors–besides the pollen, of course. Eager to bring the sunshine inside, we reached out to local designer Allyson Hicks of Allyson Hicks Design Consulting for some of her go-to tips for seamlessly changing interiors for the seasons.

“Bringing your interiors to life for spring can be achieved with just a few accessory changes,” explains Hicks. “For your home interiors to reflect the season, think about the materials and colors that you personally respond to during spring. Allow those to be your guide.”

For Hicks, spring is synonymous with bright flowers, lighter clothing and generally happier moods. To bring that into her home, she opts for linen fabrics on throw pillows, vivid accessories in colors like turquoise, and a few bright white accents to draw contrast.

“I also love three-dimensional art like birds hanging on the wall,” says Hicks. “It really brings the outside in, and I think it’s just perfect for this time of year.”

