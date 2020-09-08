Cottagecore roundup: Baton Rouge cottages ahead of the trend

If you’ve been on social media throughout quarantine, chances are you’re familiar with cottagecore. Taking the internet by storm, cottagecore is a trend that revolves around a simplistic, back-to-basics lifestyle. Think Little House on the Prairie, 2020 Instagram edition. Warm and cozy, cottagecore is the opposite of the sleek and modern aesthetic we’ve grown accustomed to, and a perfect comfort during a stressful year.

Looking for some design inspiration? We rounded up some local homes that fit the cottagecore bill even before they fit your feed.

Cozy, oversized furniture and a garden complete with flowers and fresh veggies make Julie Bergeron’s Hundred Oaks home a cottagecore dream. Touches like kilim pillows, soft white window treatments and a wood ceiling add to the dreaminess of the space. Small but mighty at 1,550 square feet, the cottage is an intimate setting for the family to gather. Indoor plants lend an organic feel to the home, and the screened outdoor porch welcomes all guests who stop by.

In Leslie and Ronnie Doyle’s Walnut Hills cottage, it’s all about personal touches. “Ballet White” by Benjamin Moore creates the perfect backdrop for a mix of antiques and colorful accents collected from travels. The cypress counter on the 10-foot-long island and open shelving in the kitchen make for a warm, inviting feel. The real focal point of the home is the fireplace featuring vintage-style tiles, which accentuate the collection of colorful plates purchased on a trip to Italy.

For Ruthie Allan, the stories behind the things in her home are just as important as their function. An avid estate sale shopper, she loves a good bargain with a past. Her Morning Glory Avenue home is a serene mix of formal and informal, featuring cozy, white slipcovered furniture and accents like antique rugs, woven baskets and weathered shutters to add texture. The homey pieces give the cottage a welcoming, southern feel. Another bit of whimsy: Ruthie loves to adorn the home with fresh flowers every Friday.

Lucie Kantrow’s cottage aesthetic revolves around one thing: art. Pieces by Louisiana artists add personality and color to the Webb Park-area home. Another cottagecore element is the outdoor dining space, which allows for an al fresco dining experience connected to nature. A mix of modern and traditional, Lucie’s home is a welcoming hub for family gatherings.

Cottagecore doesn’t have to mean old. Built in 2009, Rachel and Kirk Williams’ Garden District home still brings the charm. The relaxed style of the space features slipcovered furniture, warmed up with English and French antiques—a real cottagecore fantasyland. Treasured trinkets like coffee table art books that belonged to Kirk’s mother and a bowl crafted by missionaries in Africa give the home a personal feel.