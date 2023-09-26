In recent years, we have also spotlighted a local female artist with creative covers designed by these creators. Pictured here are: 2020 cover by Nicole Cotten Callac; 2022 cover by Aline Moreaux; and 2023 cover by Emily Roemer.

Nominations are open for inRegister’s Women with a Cause 2023

|
By
-

Each year, inRegister uses its annual Women with a Cause issue to honor local women who dedicate their time to making Baton Rouge a better place. Throughout the entire month of October, we’ll be looking for our next batch of philanthropists who prove that a little hard work can go a long way—and we need your help!

If you know someone you think deserves this recognition in our January 2024 issue, nominate her using the form here. You’ll have until our deadline of Monday, October 30. And remember: Honorees cannot be paid employees of the organizations they support.

In the meantime, learn about past Women with a Cause honorees by clicking the following years: 2023, 2022, 2020, 2019, and 2018.

