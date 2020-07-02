[Sponsored] What’s in Store: Capital City Lighting
PROPRIETOR:
Bridget Tate
SPECIALTY:
Creative curated lighting design
LOCAL SINCE:
2019
WHAT’S IN THE STORE:
Capital City Lighting carries over 40 different lighting lines and custom fixtures from RoShamBeaux and Flambeaux Lighting as well as designer lines like Visual Comfort, Currey, Arteriors, Hudson Valley, Robert Abbey, Gabby and many others. The lighting curator also works with the trade industry and carries mid range fixtures that still have the high design vibe, but with a better price tag. At Capital City Lighting, you’ll also find a great selection of ceiling fans, commercial lighting and designer lamps.
THE DIFFERENCE:
From inspiration to installation, Capital City Lighting provides a very personalized experience throughout your project. Lighting stylists work with homeowners, architects, interior designers, contractors and business owners to select and curate lighting based on their application, style and budget. Knowledgable in both commercial and residential lighting applications, the team has selected and styled lighting for stunning projects and gained a loyal client base with a steady referral stream for which they are grateful.
THE LATEST:
Bridget loves to mix finishes and materials in a way that complements each piece and the overall aesthetic of the project. She is loving all the new styles coming out with natural materials and is looking forward to being able to go back to market to get inspired and see what’s new. Keep up with their portfolio of work on the website and follow Bridget’s lighting blog to be entertained, inspired, and learn a tip or two about letting your light shine.
There are no comments. Click to add your thoughts!