Mardi Gras unmasked: A royal reveal of Baton Rouge krewes

Lords and ladies. Dukes and duchesses. A jester here and there. It’s Carnival season in the Capital Region and everyone loves a party and bit of pomp and circumstance. That’s why every weekend this month, Mardi Gras krewe members are donning their finery and stepping out in style. Thousands will be at the balls. But it’s not all frivolous fun and games: Many krewes have a philanthropic drive that underlies the merriment.

Click below to read about these festive krewes and what makes their members kick it up year after year.

Mystic Krewe of Achilles

Krewe of Apollo

Krewe of Artemis

Krewe of Iduna

Krewe of Lyonnesse

Mystick Krewe of Louisianians

Krewe Mystique de la Capitale

Krewe of Orion

Krewe of Romany

Krewe of Southdowns

Krewe of Spanish Town

Krewe of Tucumcari