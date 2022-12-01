We’re fa-la-la-ling in love with these red and green rooms from issues past

In spite of sparkling trends toward silver and gold, there’s just something about Christmas’ traditional red and green color palette that defines the holiday season. To celebrate the season, and maybe even spark some design inspiration, we’ve rounded up some of our favorite red and green rooms from issues past.

Click the links below to read more about these richly hued habitations:

In this scarlet salon of New Orleans’ Maison de la Luz on Carondelet Street, Los Angeles-based interior designer Pamela Shamshiri turned the publicly accessible Bar Marilou into a “‘more is more’ atmosphere” of fabric, seating, bookshelves and chandeliers.

We’re green with envy over the plush textures selected by Ty Larkins of Ty Larkins Interiors for this chartreuse master bedroom in Derrell Cohoon and Cheryl McCormick’s Spanish Town home.

Bold red curtains demand attention in Jeri and David Kelly’s classic cottage designed with architect Kevin Harris and Jerad Gardemal of Beth Claybourn Interiors, who drew inspiration from the Victorian Greek Revival movement’s love of rich ornamentation.

Albert Nolan of Albert Nolan Interiors leaned into pastel colors with punches of vibrancy for his own home, centering a study around Jackie Von Tobel’s “Blinded by Flight” artwork, a 19th-century French Directoire walnut daybed, and walls in Farrell-Calhoun’s “Everlasting Sage.”

In stark contrast to Louisiana’s usual Old World charm, this bedroom in New Orleans’ Hotel Saint Vincent uses a red mohair-upholstered bed to lend a contemporary splash of unexpected drama to its all-gray surroundings.

In this wine room from the 2021 Ivy House Designer Showroom, Chad Graci of Graci Interiors in New Orleans chose Benjamin Moore’s “Turning Leaf” to add an unexpected pop of color. The statement hue ties into the adjacent dining room.

Rarely does a shoe shine station catch our eye quite like this one manning the entrance of Istrouma Brewing at Sugar Farms in St. Gabriel; see our story on the business (and the owners’ adjacent charming home) awash with antique and vintage charms here.

Gracie wallpaper comes colorfully to life in the dining room of Bill and Sandra Balhoff’s University Lake home, where Meghann Landry and Bill McMillin of McMillin Interiors put a fresh twist on a traditional space.

