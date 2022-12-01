We’re fa-la-la-ling in love with these red and green rooms from issues past

CHRISTINA LEO
| FEATURES
Designed by Anne McCanless for the 2021 Ivy House Designer Showhome, this dining room space is set off by the statement green that covers the walls. It is even carried to the ceiling where it transforms to a satin finish to reflect light from the chandelier and the room's large window. Photo by Sara Essex Bradley.

In spite of sparkling trends toward silver and gold, there’s just something about Christmas’ traditional red and green color palette that defines the holiday season. To celebrate the season, and maybe even spark some design inspiration, we’ve rounded up some of our favorite red and green rooms from issues past.

Click the links below to read more about these richly hued habitations:

Photo by Stephen Kent Johnson

In this scarlet salon of New Orleans’ Maison de la Luz on Carondelet Street, Los Angeles-based interior designer Pamela Shamshiri turned the publicly accessible Bar Marilou into a “‘more is more’ atmosphere” of fabric, seating, bookshelves and chandeliers.

Photo by Melissa Oivanki

We’re green with envy over the plush textures selected by Ty Larkins of Ty Larkins Interiors for this chartreuse master bedroom in Derrell Cohoon and Cheryl McCormick’s Spanish Town home.

Photo by Chipper Hatter

Bold red curtains demand attention in Jeri and David Kelly’s classic cottage designed with architect Kevin Harris and Jerad Gardemal of Beth Claybourn Interiors, who drew inspiration from the Victorian Greek Revival movement’s love of rich ornamentation.

Photo by Melissa Oivanki

Albert Nolan of Albert Nolan Interiors leaned into pastel colors with punches of vibrancy for his own home, centering a study around Jackie Von Tobel’s “Blinded by Flight” artwork, a 19th-century French Directoire walnut daybed, and walls in Farrell-Calhoun’s “Everlasting Sage.”

Photo by Douglas Friedman

In stark contrast to Louisiana’s usual Old World charm, this bedroom in New Orleans’ Hotel Saint Vincent uses a red mohair-upholstered bed to lend a contemporary splash of unexpected drama to its all-gray surroundings.

Photo by Sara Essex Bradley

In this wine room from the 2021 Ivy House Designer Showroom, Chad Graci of Graci Interiors in New Orleans chose Benjamin Moore’s “Turning Leaf” to add an unexpected pop of color. The statement hue ties into the adjacent dining room.

Photo by Sara Essex Bradley

Rarely does a shoe shine station catch our eye quite like this one manning the entrance of Istrouma Brewing at Sugar Farms in St. Gabriel; see our story on the business (and the owners’ adjacent charming home) awash with antique and vintage charms here.

Photo by Melissa Oivanki

Gracie wallpaper comes colorfully to life in the dining room of Bill and Sandra Balhoff’s University Lake home, where Meghann Landry and Bill McMillin of McMillin Interiors put a fresh twist on a traditional space.

For more Baton Rouge homes and interiors, follow us on Instagram @inregister.