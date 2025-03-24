Miss Madeline’s Hair is bringing sensory-friendly haircuts to the Baton Rouge community | By Ryn Lakvold -

A trip to the hair salon may be a fun, relaxing experience for some, but for people with sensory sensitivities, the experience can feel overwhelming.

Madeline Johnson, founder of Miss Madeline’s Hair, noticed a need for sensory-friendly hair salons. As a licensed speech-language pathologist and licensed hairstylist, she decided to bridge the gap herself, creating a sensory-friendly haircare space serving children and adults.

Learn more about why Johnson started her business and how it’s helping the Baton Rouge community in the Q&A below.

What is sensory-friendly hair styling?

Sensory-friendly hair styling considers the entire sensory system. Getting a haircut can be an overwhelming and overstimulating experience for children and adults with sensory sensitivities. As I am cutting, I am paying very close attention to the reactions of the client and constantly changing my plan to help ease the anxiety.

For example, if they are having difficulty with being touched, I might offer some proprioceptive input to bring attention and awareness to the body. Another example could be lights or noise. I do my best to make the environment quiet and peaceful. Unless, of course, competing sounds help! Every single person is different, and I am happy to do my best to provide for it. My space is easily adaptable and accessible. When choosing my space, I made sure to keep in mind wheelchair users, walkers or any other physical differences as well as sensory.

Which came first, your passion for speech therapy or hair styling? How did you merge the two?

They actually came at the same time! I got my master’s in speech therapy, and at the same time, I got my barber’s license. Merging the two just seemed obvious. I have the skill set of both a healthcare professional who has worked with all types of people and the skill set of a hairstylist.

What personal experiences or challenges influenced your decision to specialize in sensory-focused haircuts?

My clinical fellowship year was completed in the outpatient space. There, I learned so much from other SLPs and occupational therapists. My amazing team of occupational therapists is really who taught me about the sensory system. With this foundation, I am confident in providing the appropriate input and environment for any sensory need.

What techniques or tools do you use to create a calming, inclusive environment?

This is not a children’s salon. You will not find bright colors and rocket ship chairs. I have true sensory toys that I used in my outpatient practice and got from OTs. It is a simple space with a healthcare professional ready to provide a fabulous haircut!

Sign up for a sensory-friendly haircut with Miss Madeline by completing the Google form here.