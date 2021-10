Nominate the philanthropic female in your life to be one of inRegister’s 2022 Women with a Cause

Disaster relief. Arts education. Animal advocacy. The causes are many, but a deep love for and dedication to the dear neighbor is a common thread that connects each of the decade’s worth of inRegisterĀ Women with a Cause honorees. This coming January, we’re looking to expand that club and recognize a new group of passionate philanthropic females–and the causes that drive them.

Focusing their efforts on change within the Capital City, we’re looking to spotlight the women who work behind the scenes to make the magic happen, whether organizing fundraisers or spending weekends passing out food. Through their work, they inspire those around them to action.

If you know someone like this, nominate her to be featured in the January 2022 issue here. The deadline for submissions is Friday, November 5. In the meantime, learn about past Women with a Cause honorees by clicking the following years: 2020, 2019, 2018, 2017. Note that nominees must not be paid employees of the organizations they support.