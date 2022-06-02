Our June cover stories dive into waterside travel destinations

If you haven’t booked a summer vacation yet, now might be the time, especially after seeing the lineup of nearby destinations in our June cover story—or rather, stories. We couldn’t help ourselves. Inside, you’ll find no less than seven deep dives into some of the South’s waterside travel opportunities, from swampy excursions into the Atchafalaya National Heritage Area to Instagram-worthy hotel pools with views of the Gulf or the Mississippi to road trip-worthy lakes and barrier islands.

The stories profile not just places, but people, as well. We talked with Baton Rouge native Jeff Archer, founder of the YOLO Board, who is helping to making paddleboarding, among other outdoor pursuits, a staple on 30A and beyond. And then there’s the young entrepreneurs behind the Mallard Bay who are working to make hunting and fishing trips more accessible in a new platform that aims to be like an Airbnb for these outdoor excursions.

So whether you’re sticking close to home or looking to head a little further than our state’s borders, let our June issue be your guide, this summer and beyond.

Click here to read all of the stories that encompass this month’s cover story. And for more on these and other travel-themed tidbits, be sure to check out our full June issue when it hits newsstands this week.