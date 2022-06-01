Splash Down: Cool off in haute hotel pools across the South

The Grand Hotel, Point Clear

This one’s for the whole family. At The Grand Hotel, the large outdoor pool overlooking the beach is zero-entry and features kid favorites like a water slide and splash pad alongside amenities like a poolside grill and private cabanas. grand1847.com

The Pearl, Rosemary Beach

Iconic on 30A for its yellow umbrellas, this pool at The Pearl is an adults-only getaway. In addition to full-service food and drink, towel service and complimentary snacks, private cabanas are also available. thepearlrb.com

Four Seasons Hotel, New Orleans

Reimagining the 1968-built World Trade Center tower, the Four Seasons Hotel opened last August with all of the structure’s original charm, plus a 76-foot rooftop pool with sweeping views of the Mississippi River. fourseasons.com/neworleans

Portofino Island Resort, Pensacola

In addition to a waterpark and inflatable obstacle courses on the Gulf, the Portofino has several on-ground pools, two infinity-edge heated pools, an indoor pool and whirlpool spas. In addition to food and other drinks, Starbucks is served poolside. portofinoisland.com

Hotel Effie, Miramar Beach

Billed as the only hotel in the area with a rooftop pool, the Ara Rooftop Pool & Lounge is popular not just for its poolside food and drinks but for its views of the Gulf. Open well into the night as it transforms into a lounge, the space is focused on fun, with larger-than-life games like chess and Connect 4. hoteleffie.com

White House Hotel, Biloxi

Born out of a judge’s wife’s passion for hosting guests back in the 1890s, the White House Hotel is a historic structure that sat vacant for 30 years before it was restored in 2014. Today, the intimate property features a seasonally open pool that caters to hotel guests while also serving as a backdrop for parties and weddings. whitehousebiloxi.com