Splash Down: Cool off in haute hotel pools across the South
The Grand Hotel, Point Clear
This one’s for the whole family. At The Grand Hotel, the large outdoor pool overlooking the beach is zero-entry and features kid favorites like a water slide and splash pad alongside amenities like a poolside grill and private cabanas. grand1847.com
The Pearl, Rosemary Beach
Iconic on 30A for its yellow umbrellas, this pool at The Pearl is an adults-only getaway. In addition to full-service food and drink, towel service and complimentary snacks, private cabanas are also available. thepearlrb.com
Four Seasons Hotel, New Orleans
Reimagining the 1968-built World Trade Center tower, the Four Seasons Hotel opened last August with all of the structure’s original charm, plus a 76-foot rooftop pool with sweeping views of the Mississippi River. fourseasons.com/neworleans
Portofino Island Resort, Pensacola
In addition to a waterpark and inflatable obstacle courses on the Gulf, the Portofino has several on-ground pools, two infinity-edge heated pools, an indoor pool and whirlpool spas. In addition to food and other drinks, Starbucks is served poolside. portofinoisland.com
Hotel Effie, Miramar Beach
Billed as the only hotel in the area with a rooftop pool, the Ara Rooftop Pool & Lounge is popular not just for its poolside food and drinks but for its views of the Gulf. Open well into the night as it transforms into a lounge, the space is focused on fun, with larger-than-life games like chess and Connect 4. hoteleffie.com
White House Hotel, Biloxi
Born out of a judge’s wife’s passion for hosting guests back in the 1890s, the White House Hotel is a historic structure that sat vacant for 30 years before it was restored in 2014. Today, the intimate property features a seasonally open pool that caters to hotel guests while also serving as a backdrop for parties and weddings. whitehousebiloxi.com