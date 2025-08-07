In the Bag: What’s in the inRegister team’s bags | By Sally Grace Cagle -

What do you carry around in your everyday bag? While it might include random change, old receipts or miscellaneous items the kids have asked you to hold, everyone has a few items they have to have on hand at all times. Taking inspiration from our sister publication, 225 magazine, our editorial team is sharing the we don’t leave home without.

A few of us have overlapping items, like Krewe sunglasses, pretty notebooks and headphones. And there are several local must-haves and a few fun surprises.

See what other inRegister team members are carrying in their bags by visiting our TikTok page.

Riley Bienvenu Bourgeois, Editor

Since I already gave readers a glimpse into my personal purse on inRegister’s TikTok, I decided to show you instead the organized chaos that is my diaper bag.

Starting with the bag itself, it is an old Loeffler Randall diaper bag that I adore. It has a million pockets and even an adorable matching gingham changing pad. I keep all of the diapers, baby wipes and these on-the-go stain remover wipes in a vintage Gap toiletry bag that my mom used for this exact same purpose when I was a baby. It is my prized possession. Then come the activities. I am sure to keep blank notebooks, crayons, cars and some light reading on hand at all times. You never know what could come up, honestly. Who cares about the weight on my shoulder, likely providing the foundation for future back pain?

Snacks are essential, of course. I keep mine in a handy pouch so I can easily hand it back to my children as they scream while I’m driving, inevitably. My first aid kit has come in handy many times, but it is especially useful for kids who like Band-Aids to accessorize. This pocket-sized Welly version from Target is my obsession. One last kid thing: Angel Dear lovies. NEVER, and I mean never, leave the house without the all-important lovey. You will regret it.

Finally, to my items. My Krewe sunglasses have been with me since college. I keep buying new pairs, but I always go back to these. I was recently gifted some fun toiletry items from Anthropologie, and this lip ointment and hand cream have become fast favorites. I even move them from purse to purse. That is saying something. Finally, my AirPods. They are outdated, but they are mine. And I don’t plan to replace them any time soon.

Bre Pizzolato, Managing Editor

Dubbed The Black Hole, my preloved Prada tote is one of my most prized possessions. Not for its label, but because the memory of my husband flinging it from behind his back and proclaiming, “I found this in an abandoned storage unit and knew you’d love it!” is among my favorites.

It holds almost as much stuff as it does sentimental value, with several convenient side pockets perfectly sized for essentials like my Peeps glasses cleaners, which are, coincidentally, also a gift from my husband. Designed by NASA engineers, they quickly and efficiently remove dust and smudges without the need for wipes or spray.

As a toddler mom, I don’t leave the house without an emergency pouch or two and Touchland hand sanitizer (velvet peach scent, of course). And for a quick makeup refresh, I reach for my Maybelline Lifter Gloss, a must-have that I discovered thanks to former inRegister cover bride Lucy Raborn Altmyer listing it in her “My Favorite Things” feature.

Speaking of favorite things, an ooey, gooey treat from Caroline’s Cookies is my go-to guilty pleasure. So I keep a loyalty punch card close at all times … and I’ll never disclose how many freebies I’ve earned. Another loyalty card I keep on hand is one from Fleurty Girl, where I stock up on graphic tees for football season, laptop stickers and gifts that are sure to elicit a “where did you find this?!”

Before heading into an interview, I always double-check that my Decomposition notebook is in tow along with three Pilot G2 pens, just in case. Some people change up their phone case or Apple Watch band to match their outfit or the season, but I prefer to head to Barnes & Noble or Target to pick out a new Decomposition notebook design.

Sally Grace Cagle, Associate Editor

You’re probably thinking, “She can’t fit all of that into that tiny purse,” and you are correct. My beautiful work bag is not pictured, mainly because it was too big to make it into the frame. The work bag in question is the same brand as my purse pictured above (DeMellier), and the purse was a spontaneous purchase made after finishing this inRegister style shoot. Upon returning all of the items from the photoshoot to Edit by LBP, I simply could not part with the picture-perfect piece, and we’ve been happily together ever since.

The items within my bag are a mixture of work supplies and mini products found near the checkout aisles in Sephora and Ulta (they get me every time), like the Tower 28 Rescue facial spray and Touchland hand sanitizer, which help keep both my hands and face clean throughout the day. Call me old-fashioned, but after losing one AirPod while skiing, I have never strayed from my Apple headphones with a cord. And of course, necessities like a hair clip and Advil are always nice to have on hand.

My “Brigitte” Krewe sunglasses in “Gelato” were an investment purchase made at the beginning of the summer, and they are proving to be a good one. While they are pretty funky, they are eye-catching (wink wink), and I have gotten many compliments since buying them. I bought the pink Goyard wallet this summer while on vacation in New York (on the streets of Chinatown–please don’t tell on me).

Ryn Lakvold, Editorial Intern

No matter the size of my purse, it will always be filled to the brim! Every time I switch bags, I start strong with the non-negotiables: a minimum of three lip products, my wallet, a capless bottle of Trader Joe’s Grapefruit & Lemon hand sanitizer, a mystery assortment of hair stuff, and my keys (usually hiding).

If I have more room, I’ll throw in my current read from the East Baton Rouge Parish Library and my trusty To Do List notebook. If I still have nooks and crannies to fill after that, I’ll throw in my AirPods and anything else that might come in handy. This time around, it ended up being Tony Chacheres and True Lemon and Lime packets. And naturally, if you dig deep enough, you can be sure to find loose change and receipts at the very bottom of my purse

Kamryn Tramonte, Editorial Intern

Any bag of mine is a true reflection of my Type B personality. Before sending in this picture, I took out about a dozen crumbled pieces of paper, snack wrappers and used dishes.

Most of my items live in this bag for the fun of it. But one of the main things I use on a daily basis is my AirPods for playing back interviews and finding quotes, or editing TikToks. But, keeping a Celsius packet and a light snack is arguably most important because the 11:30 a.m. crash is real. I have grown quite fond of my blue-light glasses and use them nearly every day, as demanded by my eye doctor. While the rest isn’t crucial to have in the office every day, there’s comfort in knowing they exist beneath my desk–just in case!