By the Book: Get back to the basics with upgraded closet staples | By Sally Grace Cagle -

As our August 2024 cover story proves, sustainable style comes in many forms—from curated vintage clothing to locally made linens. One of the smartest ways to create an eco-friendly closet is to invest in pieces that transcend seasons and can be styled in numerous ways.

This month, the East Baton Rouge Parish Library’s Main Library at Goodwood is the backdrop as model Betsy Lindsey showcases staple items from local boutiques to upgrade your closet with a capsule wardrobe this fall.

From everyday jeans to a white poplin blouse to a versatile pant set, the pieces featured can be mixed and matched for nearly any event and will surely cement themselves in your wardrobe for years to come. After all, it’s about quality over quantity.

Ready, Set

Simkhai “Ionna” strapless top, $345, NK Boutique

Simkhai “Ashlon” pant, $395, NK Boutique

Elizabeth Cole earrings, $93, NK Boutique

Step by Step

“Elyana” black stretch vest, $595, August Boutique

Moussy jeans, $360, Edit by LBP

Back to Black

Simkhai “Ionna” strapless top, $345, NK Boutique

Simkhai “Ashlon” pant, $395, NK Boutique

Leset “Barb” crew cardigan, $250, NK Boutique

Elizabeth Cole earrings, $93, NK Boutique

So Golden

Cult Gaia top, $398, Edit by LBP

Moussy jeans, $360, Edit by LBP

Elizabeth Cole earrings, $93, NK Boutique

Pink Lady

Rails “Solene” dress, $228, Hemline Towne Center

Elizabeth Cole earrings, $93, NK Boutique

Tory Burch purse, $348, NK Boutique

Add to Cart

Cinq à Sept “Macaulay” dress, $395, August Boutique

Silk & Sunshine

Vince cap sleeve dress, $445, NK Boutique