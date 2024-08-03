By the Book: Get back to the basics with upgraded closet staples
As our August 2024 cover story proves, sustainable style comes in many forms—from curated vintage clothing to locally made linens. One of the smartest ways to create an eco-friendly closet is to invest in pieces that transcend seasons and can be styled in numerous ways.
This month, the East Baton Rouge Parish Library’s Main Library at Goodwood is the backdrop as model Betsy Lindsey showcases staple items from local boutiques to upgrade your closet with a capsule wardrobe this fall.
From everyday jeans to a white poplin blouse to a versatile pant set, the pieces featured can be mixed and matched for nearly any event and will surely cement themselves in your wardrobe for years to come. After all, it’s about quality over quantity.
Ready, Set
Simkhai “Ionna” strapless top, $345, NK Boutique
Simkhai “Ashlon” pant, $395, NK Boutique
Elizabeth Cole earrings, $93, NK Boutique
Step by Step
“Elyana” black stretch vest, $595, August Boutique
Moussy jeans, $360, Edit by LBP
Back to Black
Simkhai “Ionna” strapless top, $345, NK Boutique
Simkhai “Ashlon” pant, $395, NK Boutique
Leset “Barb” crew cardigan, $250, NK Boutique
Elizabeth Cole earrings, $93, NK Boutique
So Golden
Cult Gaia top, $398, Edit by LBP
Moussy jeans, $360, Edit by LBP
Elizabeth Cole earrings, $93, NK Boutique
Pink Lady
Rails “Solene” dress, $228, Hemline Towne Center
Elizabeth Cole earrings, $93, NK Boutique
Tory Burch purse, $348, NK Boutique
Add to Cart
Cinq à Sept “Macaulay” dress, $395, August Boutique
Silk & Sunshine
Vince cap sleeve dress, $445, NK Boutique