At-home family creativity with LSU Museum of Art

While museums across the city are operating under modified hours and restrictions, it can feel hard for your family to get its art fix. The LSU Museum of Art is just one local institution committed to keeping kids immersed in art and culture, especially when it seems like the world around them is at a standstill.

ArtWorks, the museum’s free educational initiative geared toward connecting elementary students and teachers with the museum, has been altered to meet the needs of Louisiana’s current situation. So far, LSU Museum of Art has handed out a total of 606 art activity bags at East Baton Rouge Parish nutrition sites and Three O’Clock Project sites to reach children at home.

“Part of the LSU MOA mission is to make art accessible to everyone, and these activity bags hopefully give children and parents a creative outlet, an arts education resource, and a connection to the museum during this challenging time,” explains Grant Benoit, the LSU MOA museum educator.

In addition to ArtWorks activity bags, the museum is encouraging the community to take part in art and explore creativity through LSU MOA blog posts. Every Tuesday, the museum presents a new activity with at-home instructions, perfect for the whole family to enjoy. A few of the blog posts have featured how to mold clay sculptures, recipes for easy and tasty treats, and tips for creative writing.

How is your family staying creative at home? Let us know in the comments below.