It’s a Surprise: A gender neutral baby shower full of sweet sentimentality | By Sally Grace Cagle -

For mom-to-be Jeanne Marie Dillard’s baby shower, blues, pinks and yellows made the ideal color scheme for the future little one whose gender will remain a surprise until their arrival.

“I wanted a gender-neutral palette that still felt soft, joyful and sweet,” Dillard says. The home she shares with her husband Madison backs up to a pond, which largely inspired the theme. “We’re constantly surrounded by geese, ducks and birds, so a goose theme felt like the perfect way to reflect where we’ll be raising our little one,” she says.

A favorite of Dillard’s among the delicate décor was the abundance of bows. “My aunt Holly hand-tied them onto everything from the chandelier and candle holders to Champagne glasses and even the goose decorations,” she says of the dainty, elegant details.

“Another detail that really touched me was when my mom brought out some of my old baby clothes,” Dillard says. “One tiny dress was even made from the drapes in my grandmother’s home. If ‘Lil Dill’ is a baby girl, I can’t wait to dress her in that particular dress!”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jeanne Marie – Boozey Foodiez (@boozeyfoodiez)

With her husband, Madison, making an appearance at the shower, the whole day felt complete. And now, the wait is on to see if Baby Dillard is a boy or a girl.

“I feel incredibly blessed to be surrounded by such a strong, loving support system,” Dillard says. “This shower wouldn’t have been what it was without the women who planned and hosted it with so much love and intention.”

Hosts:

Sister, Emma Hidalgo; mother, Judith Hidalgo; godmother, Holly Hidalgo DeKeyzer; aunts, Cherie Hidalgo Laiche, Danette Hidalgo Murret, Suzanne Roberie Bergeron; cousin, Lani Bergeron McElroy.

Vendors:

Cake & cookies: Jenny Bakes

Macarons: Sweet & Simple Coffee & Sweets

Catering: Special Times Catering

Silk floral arrangements: Aleta Dempsey, Ever Design