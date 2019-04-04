Dyson House Listening Room teams up with Zeeland Street Market

Popular live-music venue Dyson House Listening Room has officially sold its Jefferson Highway property and will make its new home at Zeeland Street Market near the Perkins Road Overpass, reports inRegister’s sister publication Daily Report.

According to the story, Dyson House owner John Burns was searching for a new location for the venue when he was approached about moving to Zeeland Street. Phares says the new location will make for a “more complete, richer experience.” Zeeland Street is not only adding a stage and installing other equipment to accommodate the Dyson House Listening Room performances, but plans to offer food and drink service for shows in the evening. The new arrangement will open April 4 with its first live music show featuring Ross Newell and Eric Erdman.

