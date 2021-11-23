4 weeks of Thanksgiving table ideas, week 4: One to Grow On

It’s almost go time! With Thanksgiving just two precious days away, it’s time to make final decisions on what you’ll be offering to guests this year.

For the final installment in our fabulous foursome of inspiring holiday tables, we’re digging in with a scene inspired by the autumn harvest, and a spread that can be put together by anyone–no floral arranging skills required. The centerpiece of this table is a pretty potted plant sourced from Whole Foods–grab your decorations along with your groceries, we say!–surrounded by tiny potted plants tucked into little baskets.

To achieve this look, start with a sage green tablecloth, then place two layers of vibrantly colored runners across the table to serve as unlikely double placemats. Add rattan chargers at each place, and top with two different styles of plates; here, Angela DiVincenti Babin of Angela Marie Events used a green embossed dinner plate beneath a bird-themed plate, both from Hobby Lobby. Gold-toned flatware with white handles is in keeping with the warm vibe.

But the earthy fun doesn’t stop there. Babin added little decorative details down the table to bring extra layers of interest–think copper Moscow mule mugs, seasonal flint corn, wicker candle holders, and even seed packets that double as place cards.

The final touch to this table is a sweet surprise: a unique take on the cheese board that ditches the typical savory elements in favor of things like honeycomb, candied pecans, fresh figs, flower-motif cookies and a molded spice cake. What guest could resist?

Read the full cover story here and in the November issue, available on newsstands now. You can also catch up on the Week 1, Week 2 and Week 3 stories in this series.