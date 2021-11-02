4 weeks of Thanksgiving table ideas, Week 1: Singing the Blues

inRegister’s November cover story is all about setting the table for one of the most anticipated meals of the year: Thanksgiving. But we aren’t talking about the turkey and dressing (although we’re big fans of those, too!). Rather, we take a closer look at the myriad ways you can make your holiday guests feel special just by surrounding them with beautiful aesthetic details.

While our print issue only had room for a limited number of photos highlighting the quartet of tablescapes created by event planner Angela DiVincenti Babin of Angela Marie Events, we’re sharing all of the interesting elements of each themed table in the next four weeks of this newsletter. (Not a subscriber to [email protected]? Sign up here.)

We’re kicking things off this week with a blue-hued table that fits perfectly with our Southern penchant for pretty blue and white porcelain pieces. (Yes, your grandmother’s ginger jars are still in style–in fact, they’re back and better than ever!) For this scene, Babin topped a velvet tablecloth with two types of vintage china–Haviland’s “Rajah” and Noritake’s “Beverly,” both from Capitol Vintage Charm. A larger blue stoneware plate ties the whole look together at each place, along with a wicker charger, a pale blue velvet napkin and a monogrammed white cotton napkin. Hey, more is more, right?!

The centerpiece of this table is a cornucopia basket (a Michael’s find) filled with colorful roses and hydrangeas as well as artichokes, pomegranates and other pretty edibles. Copper measuring cups from Rescued Revisions, elegant paper menus from Paperwhite Stationery Boutique, and–surprise!–blue cut-glass stemware from Walmart complete the look.

“I usually steer away from the super traditional,” Babin says. “But here I incorporated these beautiful traditional plates with some pops of color that make it feel fresh. I love that mix of old and new.”

Read the full cover story here and in the November issue, available on newsstands now.