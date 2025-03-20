1985 meets tennis fun at this trio’s 40th birthday celebration | By Kamryn Tramonte -

For this tennis-loving trio’s 40th birthday celebration, they threw it back to the 1980s, replacing tennis whites with tennis brights.

Event designer Amy Chapman was itching to throw a “Forty Love”-themed party. The opportunity presented itself in the best way when she and her friends, Emily Magee and Emily Guillory, all turned 40 this past February.

The friends share a love for tennis, making their time together on the court a priority, so a celebration at Southern Oaks Athletic Club (SOAC) with their closest friends only made sense.

“Since we socialize at SOAC weekly, we wanted to transform the patio for our special occasion,” Chapman says. “The main perk of turning 40 is being able to play in the 40 and up league.”

The friends’ common birth year added a colorful twist to the theme. All 1985 babies, they decorated with bright colors, wore ’80s gear and jammed out to throwback songs all night long. The close-knit trio not only had fun at the party but also made great memories during the party prep. “We set up together then did our ’80s makeup together before the party ever started,” Chapman says.

Guests reveled in the blast to the past. Leg warmers or not, everyone had fun with the ’80s and tennis-themed props for the photo backdrop and dancing to the best hits from the ’80s, ’90s and 2000s played by DJ Johnathan. “We really enjoyed the dance floor,” Chapman says. Their friendship and loving community are what made the night so special, she adds.

Take a closer look at the party’s details and enjoy some photos from this totally rad night!

Planning & Design: Seaux Darling Design

Backdrop & Balloons: Seaux Darling Design

Catering: Daniel Thompson

Marquee Numbers: Jeaux Jumps

Cake: Les Amis Bake Shoppe

Macarons: Kara Bakes Cakes