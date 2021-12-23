10 questions with Local Leaf Gallery

During the pandemic, isolation set in and morale began to fall. That’s when Brittany Rouse created the Louisiana-inspired one-stop shop Local Leaf Gallery. With a passion for art and a hunger for education, Rouse wanted a way to bring local artists and Louisiana culture to the forefront. At Local Leaf Gallery, she showcases a variety of art pieces, bed and bath décor, cooking essentials, and even some children’s clothing.

Rouse answered our questions about the new shop here:

1. What was your inspiration for opening Local Leaf Gallery?

I’ve always had a desire to work in some sort of art-focused or creative field. After the pandemic hit, it became clearer than ever to me how important local art and culture are to the morale of our community. The goal of Local Leaf Gallery was and is to promote the work of local artists and makers. We desire above all else to give our talented neighbors another platform that connects them to the consumer.

2. What is your professional background?

I’m a former middle school teacher with a degree in art history from LSU. As a teacher, you’re the main source for everything that happens in your classroom, so having that background has made for a smooth transition into being a self-sufficient business owner.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Britt Rouse | Louisiana Made (@local_leaf_gallery)

3. What is the overall style/aesthetic of Local Leaf Gallery?

We’re an eclectic mix of vintage items infused with bright Louisiana culture. I’d say that the art and handmade goods take the visual lead in our shop.

4. What are some of your favorite pieces at the moment?

It’s difficult to choose! I’m enjoying sharing our latest arrivals with customers: Parish Clay Co. earrings, oyster art pieces, single-serve cocktail mixes, and Louisiana children’s books.

5. What is one thing you think customers should know about Local Leaf Gallery that they may not be aware of?

We’ve been in business for more than a year, selling primarily online and through pop-up markets. We just opened our brick-and-mortar at the end of November 2021. I keep our merchandise as local as possible, so you can feel good about supporting your community and fellow Louisianans. There’s truly something for everyone here since we stock such a wide variety of price points. Our goal is to make local art accessible to everyone.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Britt Rouse | Louisiana Made (@local_leaf_gallery)

6. What are your best-selling products?

Our art prints have always been a best seller for us, along with our selection of handmade bath bombs, soap and candles. Louisiana-themed children’s books are a popular gift item this season, as well as our handcrafted cocktail mixes.

7. Where can customers find Local Leaf Gallery?

You can find us in person at 555 Caddo Street off of Government Street (next to Soji) or at Z Market in Zachary. We’re also online at LocalLeafGallery.com.

8. What’s the story behind the name Local Leaf Gallery?

I wanted a name that displayed the diversity in our products. The concept of our store was always to provide art, home décor, artisan gifts and plants to our customers, so the name needed to nod to each of those things.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Britt Rouse | Louisiana Made (@local_leaf_gallery)

9. What sets Local Leaf Gallery apart?

We’re a one-stop spot for local goods, art, gifts and home furnishings. Everything is curated and hand picked by me, and I’m selective about the artists and makers that we carry. It’s been such a positive experience to participate in so many local pop-up markets since it’s given me the opportunity to get direct feedback on the types of products our customers enjoy. Plus, when you shop with us, you’re not only supporting our small business, but dozens of other small, creative businesses in our community, which is a win-win for everyone.

10. What’s your favorite thing about the store?

It feels like home to me. My husband and I bought the building in February 2021, so I have the unique role of being a property owner and a business owner. That being said, I’ve had quite a few hurdles to overcome in order to get the doors open, so it’s incredibly rewarding to finally be able to unlock the doors and welcome others in to my passion project. I find it so fulfilling to be able to support so many other small businesses through the shop and to create a hassle-free experience for customers to obtain thoughtful and unique gifts.

Check out @local_leaf_gallery on Instagram for more. You can also find some of Rouse’s recommendations on stress-free houseplants in this inRegister story.