Wine and dine: Taste food from 25-plus restaurants at this week’s Fête Rouge

Every year, Baton Rougeans get the chance to enjot all that the Red Stick’s culinary scene has to offer at Fête Rouge, organized by the Baton Rouge Epicurean Society (BRES). This Friday, August 22, marks the 18th annual food and wine event as it returns to L’Auberge Casino Hotel. Attendees will be able to sample dishes from more than 25 area restaurants, sip from a selection of 250 wines from around the world and partake in an exclusive Champagne and sparkling wine tasting.

“I like the atmosphere and the competitive aspect of it,” says Jordan Ramirez of Chow Yum. “It’s a chance to do something different and fun and show off a little bit.”

This will be Ramirez’s fourth year at Fête Rouge, and he looks forward to seeing what the other chefs come up with. He won Best in Show at the event last year for his shrimp aguachile dumpling but is opting to compete with a meat dish this week.

Each chef competes in one of four categories: seafood, Louisiana flavor, meat or dessert. They then provide 500 servings of their dish for attendees to taste, plus an additional few plates for judges. This year, BRES is giving away close to $8,000 in cash prizes to the winning chefs.

“This is truly an opportunity for the chefs to shine,” shares Yvette Bonanno, BRES board president. She says things can be slower in the summer months for people in the food and wine industry, so Fête Rouge has always come at a good time for chefs to get creative and experiment with their cooking.

The Country Club of Louisiana’s Savannah Casey is competing for the fifth year in a row, three of which she’s won in her categories. Her favorite part about the competition is how it brings together tons of people in the BR culinary scene.

“I’m not from Baton Rouge originally, so it’s still nice to meet new people in this industry and make new friends,” she says.

Casey didn’t think she’d be competing this year. She’s got a full plate—she gets married in two months. But she finds Fête Rouge to be a fun event going to a great cause and just couldn’t miss out on the opportunity to represent the Country Club.

“I love everything that the Epicurean Society does for Baton Rouge,” Casey says.

BRES’s mission is to fund childhood nutrition and culinary education initiatives, and Bonanno says the organization has given over $1.1 million back to the Baton Rouge metro area.

“We’re all about nutrition and food, and all of our money stays here in Baton Rouge,” she says. “You’re making an investment when you buy this ticket.”

Fête Rouge is nearing two decades of celebration, and Bonanno likes to keep things new but still familiar to returning attendees. This year, BRES is trying something different with an extra VIP Champagne and sparkling wine event: Bites & Bubbles, taking place just before the tasting. There are only 125 spots available, over half of which have sold already and guarantee a ticket holder access to sip high-end French Champagnes and sparkling wines from around the world.

“I have a bottle of 2008 Dom Pérignon, which I’m going to donate,” she says.

The event is Friday, Aug. 22, 7-10 p.m. and often sells out. Purchase advance tickets to secure a spot. Tickets are available online for $125, plus an additional $75 for those interested in claiming a VIP Bites & Bubbles ticket.

Attendees are welcome to a wine pull worth up to $100 retail and can jam to music by DJ Bird. The competition winners will be announced around 8 p.m., so make sure to taste the award-winning dishes before the night is over.

This article originally appeared in 225 magazine’s 225 Daily newsletter.