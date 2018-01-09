White wishes: A birthday winter wonderland

Even before snow layered the lawns and rooftops of Baton Rouge on December 8, Beau Henderson was dreaming up a way to have a wintery wonderland of a 7th birthday party. Working with the typical mild climate that we have in south Louisiana, he envisioned snow on the ground and plenty of snowball fights. His parents, Andie and Jeff, turned to Angela DiVincenti Babin of Angela Marie Events to make his arctic vision a southern reality.

“Beau is actually the ultimate party planner,” says Babin. “He knows exactly what he wants, and he comes to the table with pictures and elements that are his must-haves.”

For this party, the cake was the most important element for Beau. He helped design it using images of a variety of cakes he found on Pinterest. This cake even had LED lights behind the snowflakes. In addition, Balloon Mania created two balloon igloos and Sno-Mobile blasted a couple of tons of snow onto the yard. It made for frozen fun in fair weather.

RESOURCES

Event planner: Angela Marie Events

Cake: Cake Goddess

Cake balls: The Ambrosia Bakery

Cookies: Silly Gilly Desserts

Food: Gourmet Girls

Snow: Sno-Mobile of Louisiana

Balloons: Balloon Mania of Louisiana

Invitations and favor boxes: Lauren Haddox Design

Tent draping: Doug Olinde

Linens and furniture: Event Rental

Balloons and face painting: The Party Artist