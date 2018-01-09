White wishes: A birthday winter wonderland
Even before snow layered the lawns and rooftops of Baton Rouge on December 8, Beau Henderson was dreaming up a way to have a wintery wonderland of a 7th birthday party. Working with the typical mild climate that we have in south Louisiana, he envisioned snow on the ground and plenty of snowball fights. His parents, Andie and Jeff, turned to Angela DiVincenti Babin of Angela Marie Events to make his arctic vision a southern reality.
“Beau is actually the ultimate party planner,” says Babin. “He knows exactly what he wants, and he comes to the table with pictures and elements that are his must-haves.”
For this party, the cake was the most important element for Beau. He helped design it using images of a variety of cakes he found on Pinterest. This cake even had LED lights behind the snowflakes. In addition, Balloon Mania created two balloon igloos and Sno-Mobile blasted a couple of tons of snow onto the yard. It made for frozen fun in fair weather.
RESOURCES
Event planner: Angela Marie Events
Cake: Cake Goddess
Cake balls: The Ambrosia Bakery
Cookies: Silly Gilly Desserts
Food: Gourmet Girls
Snow: Sno-Mobile of Louisiana
Balloons: Balloon Mania of Louisiana
Invitations and favor boxes: Lauren Haddox Design
Tent draping: Doug Olinde
Linens and furniture: Event Rental
Balloons and face painting: The Party Artist
