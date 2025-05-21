What to do this weekend: Art Avenue Mental Health Awareness Expo | By Ryn Lakvold -

This summer is set to be colorful. And by that, we mean art shows. Baton Rouge has a variety of art shows happening all season long. This weekend in particular, Reflection of the Green Leaf, in partnership with Circa 1857, is hosting the Art Avenue Mental Health Awareness Expo.

This event, curated by Ellemnop, aims to address the stigma around mental health through inspiring artwork. With over 15 local artist booths, food trucks, on-site mental health and wellness services, and live music, guests are encouraged to come and experience this immersive event.

Guests can expect an evening of open conversations about mental health and learning how art can be used as a tool for healing.

Anyone and everyone is welcome to come to this free event hosted at The Guru on Sunday, June 1, from 1 to 4 p.m. For more information, visit the event page here.