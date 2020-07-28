What to do this week: Visit the Ivy House Designer Showhome

Fresh off a successful opening weekend from July 22 to July 26 , the Ivy House Designer Showhome will once again be open for viewing this Wednesday through Sunday, July 29 to August 2. This first-ever showhome from Ivy Residential Concepts takes French-inspired style to its most elegant form thanks to the help of architect Andy McDonald Design and contractor Colony Homes, the team that helped deliver the residence’s stunning floor-to-ceiling windows, statement fireplaces, wrought iron staircases, and sconces fit for a viscount’s country vacation home (plus more you’ll just have to see for yourself).

Info about times and tickets for the Ivy House Designer Showhome can be seen here. To learn more about the home and see more photos before you go, check out this story.