An inside look at the upcoming Ivy House Designer Showhome

Three years ago, Jewel and Vincent Centanni took the first major step in fulfilling a long-held dream: they bought a lot. Located in Adelia at Old Goodwood, the future site of the first-ever Ivy House Designer Showhome was filled with potential from the very start. So much so that the couple, who owns the home design and construction concierge company Ivy Residential Concepts, moved from the Northshore to oversee the project.

“For about five years, we have been traveling to Atlanta to see a showhouse there,” explains Jewel. “We have always really enjoyed it and dreamed of doing something similar ourselves. When we saw this lot come up, we knew it was the perfect opportunity for our first event.”

Enlisting the help of architect Andy McDonald Design and contractor Colony Homes, the French-inspired home took a little over a year to construct. However, while the carefully selected finishes were crucial in bringing the Centannis’ French farmhouse vision to life, the construction was only the beginning.

“We put our personal home in the Parade of Homes and it was like divine intervention,” Jewel says. “We were connected with Realtor Paul Burns at the event, and he was instrumental in connecting us with local designers who would be interested in our project.”

The Centannis got to work assembling a roster of 11 interior designers, as well as specialists in organization and kitchen and bath design, to transform 13 of the empty spaces in the newly constructed house. And while the time between the original ask and installation day was extended considerably due to COVID-19, the 4,291-square-foot house now sits ready for visitors starting this Wednesday, July 22, with spaces from its five bedrooms to a large pantry displaying the imagination and creativity of the area’s designers.

“The designers have had full creative freedom in their spaces,” explains Jewel of the house that is currently up for sale, both with the designer’s furnishings or without. “For guests, I would say to expect the unexpected. In each room, you will be able to explore and discover new design trends and inspiration.”

The Ivy House Designer Showhome–located at 7232 Adelia Ln.–will be open for viewing from July 22 to July 26 and July 29 to August 2, with all proceeds benefitting local nonprofit Heritage Ranch. Advance ticket purchasing is advised, as the Ivy team is working to ensure the health and safety of all guests by limited the number of viewers at a given time.

“This whole process is a lot, but our energy comes from our passion,” says Jewel, noting that she and her husband already have a holiday showhome planned for 2021. “We have wanted to do this for so long, and we are truly living out our dream.”

Tickets to the Ivy House Designer Showhome can be purchased here. To learn more about Ivy Residential Concepts, click here.