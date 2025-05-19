We Tried It: Hilltop Arboretum Spring Garden Tour | By Kamryn Tramonte -

On a Sunday in the middle of May, I threw my hair up and put on a flowy dress with some sneakers to set out on my good-vibes stroll through the Garden District for the Hilltop Arboretum Spring Garden Tour. Were there sweat stains and blisters? Yes. Was it worth it? Absolutely!

From the friendly community to the breathtaking spaces, I would spend every Sunday like this. Keep scrolling for the details on my hike through the Garden District.

User-Friendly

Finding the event was a piece of cake. The neighborhood was filled with signs directing me where to go, and parking was as simple as pulling onto a curb near the first garden station I saw. With the tour being self-guided, you can start anywhere you please. Day-of registrations and ticket pick-ups were available at any and every station alongside friendly and efficient volunteers.

When it came to navigating, there were maps everywhere, and people were happy to direct you. Before entering each property, a volunteer checks off the stop on your ticket for you. You didn’t even have to keep track of completed garden visits yourself!

Arguably, the most important accommodation of the tour was the free golf-cart transportation. While I tried to skip out on that part for more sightseeing and to ensure availability for those who truly needed it, uncomfortable shoes and Baton Rouge heat don’t care if you think you’re “in shape.” While the walking was nice and definitely satisfied my physical activity needs, that ride saved me from collapsing on Myrtle Avenue.

Jaw: Dropped

Walking into my first stop at Megan and Aaron Sheehan-Dean’s garden, it felt like a beautiful abstract piece of art … but it was real life. The vivid colors and aromas were accompanied by Brian Babin on the saxophone, making for a surreal walk-through.

Stepping into each space almost felt like an alternate universe. Aside from the actual plants, the way homeowners decorated their outdoor spaces put on display a type of creativity that you don’t often see outdoors.

When stopping by Vicki and Dennis Swain’s garden, their front yard was a teaser for what was to come. A winding path led to a dream-like backyard that had me thinking: Surely I’m not still in Baton Rouge.

While I adore the more chaotic and maximalist style, there’s something for everyone as many homes executed a chic and elegant approach, and some with a mix of both. Cindy and Steve Tiek’s garden was minimalistic yet fun, featuring eye-catching details like a checkered yard and statues.

All the Feels

One of the biggest reasons my Sunday was so enjoyable was because of the hospitality and energy from those around me. Despite not knowing a single person at this event, I could guarantee a smile from every passing stranger, making the Garden District feel all the more inviting. Megan and Aaron Sheehan-Dean say that these gardens help keep the area’s sense of community, with people stopping by to admire and often striking up a conversation.

While this event was a great activity to take on solo, many couples and families joined in on the fun. I enjoyed my me-time, but a fun date opportunity was definitely missed (I mean, what’s more romantic than roaming through flowers together?). In the future, whether I’m looking to spend some time alone with nature and my thoughts or coming up with a unique first date idea, I will never pass up a garden tour.

Check out more Hilltop Arboretum events here.