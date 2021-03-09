Take a virtual sneak peak at LSU MOA’s new exhibition this weekend

As one of the most basic and ubiquitous pieces of furniture around the world, the humble chair isn’t exactly the first thing that comes to mind when thinking about great art. But the LSU Museum of Art is proving otherwise with its newest exhibition, “The Art of Seating: Two Hundred Years of American Design,” opening this Thursday, March 11. To prepare guests for the centuries of art history on display, from Rococo to the modern day, the museum is hosting a virtual gallery talk this Sunday, March 14, from 2 to 3 p.m. with LSU MOA Curator Courtney Taylor and Dr. Bridget May, an instructor with LSU School of Interior Design and professor emerita of Marymount University in Arlington, Virginia.

Sign up free here to take a historical look at at how the art of seating might even be found in our own homes. And read more about this exhibit in this story from inRegister’s March issue, available on newsstands now.