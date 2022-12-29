Let’s relive the good times at some of the biggest parties of the year

From staged spectacles to low-key fundraisers, Baton Rouge was full of fun events this year, and we were there to capture almost all of them.

As 2023 approaches, we’re revisiting some of our favorite party pics from the past 12 months. Click the images below for a closer look:

Check out more of our photos from these events at the links below:

The Arts Council’s MPAC opening for the Cary Saurage Community Arts Center, January 20

Spanish Town Mardi Gras Ball, February 5

FranU’s Fête des Fidèles: Masquerade, February 10

Baton Rouge Symphony League’s Mad Hatters Luncheon, March 24

Boys & Girls Club’s Great Futures Gala, March 26

Flower Fest, April 2

Companion Animal Alliance’s Fur Ball, April 6

Best Dressed Pre-Party, April 8

LPB’s Louisiana Legends Gala, April 28

Gaitway Therapeutic Horsemanship’s Derby Day for GaitWay, May 6

American Cancer Society’s Fork Caner, May 12

The Emerge Center’s ‘Shaken, Not Stirred’ Gala, May 14

BREC’s Baton Rouge Zoo’s Wild Wine Walk, May 20

Baton Rouge Ballet Theatre’s Party in Candyland, June 5

Epicurean Society’s Fête Rouge Award Dinner, June 16

Manship Theatre’s Elvis Lives Celebration, June 18

Susan G. Komen’s BigWigs ’80s Rewind, July 14

Capital Area Court Appointed Special Advocate Association’s Casas for CASA, July 31

The Walls Project’s 10th Anniversary Celebration, August 5

Best Dressed Ball, August 13

Baton Rouge Symphony Orchestra’s Great Performers in Concert Gala, September 15

Louisiana Old State Capitol’s Spirits of Louisiana, October 27

Knock Knock Children’s Museum’s Storybook Soirée, November 3

March of Dimes’ Signature Chefs Auction, December 1