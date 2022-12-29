Let’s relive the good times at some of the biggest parties of the year

From staged spectacles to low-key fundraisers, Baton Rouge was full of fun events this year, and we were there to capture almost all of them.
As 2023 approaches, we’re revisiting some of our favorite party pics from the past 12 months. Click the images below for a closer look:
- The Arts Council of Greater Baton Rouge's MPAC event on January 20
- Friends of Louisiana Public Broadcasting's Louisiana Legends Gala on April 28
- The Baton Rouge Best Dressed Ball on August 13. Photo by Sean Gasser.
- The second annual Flower Fest Gala on April 2
- Franciscan Missionaries of Our Lady University's Fête des Fidèles: Masquerade on February 10.
- Spanish Town's Mardi Gras ball on February 5
- The Boys & Girls Club of Metro Louisiana's Great Futures Gala on March 26
- BREC’s Baton Rouge Zoo's Wild Wine Walk on May 20
- The Baton Rouge Symphony League's Mad Hatters fashion show and luncheon on March 24
- The Companion Animal Alliance's annual Fur Ball on April 6
- GaitWay Therapeutic Horsemanship's Derby Day for GaitWay event on May 7
- Manship Theatre's Elvis Lives Celebration on June 18
- The American Cancer Society's Fork Cancer event on May 12
- The Baton Rouge Epicurean Society's Fête Rouge Award Dinner on June 16
- The Baton Rouge Best Dressed Ball's Best Dressed Pre-Party on April 8
- The Emerge Center's 8th annual gala, “Shaken, Not Stirred,” on May 14
- The Knock Knock Children’s Museum's Storybook Soirée on November 3
- The Baton Rouge Ballet Theatre's Party in Candyland event on June 5
- March of Dimes' Signature Chefs Auction on December 1
- The Louisiana Old State Capitol's Spirits of Louisiana event on October 27
- The Baton Rouge Symphony Orchestra's Great Performers in Concert Gala on September 15
- The Baton Rouge Susan G. Komen Foundation's BigWigs ’80s Rewind on July 14
- The Walls Project's 10th Anniversary Celebration on August 5
- The Capital Area Court Appointed Special Advocate Association's Casas for CASA fiesta on July 31
