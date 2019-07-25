Time to fiesta: Casas for CASA 25th annual fundraiser

The 25th annual Casas for CASA fundraising efforts will officially kick off with the CASA Fiesta this Sunday, July 28, at the Renaissance Hotel. The event will feature Mexican food donated by Superior Grill Highland as well as a silent auction, wine pull and DJ.

The event is designed to showcase the 2019 “Magnolia Mansion” playhouse, which will be on display at the Mall of Louisiana through mid-August, and begin raising money for the Casas for CASA campaign. The playhouse was designed by Lilliput Play Homes and will be assembled by Faulk & Meek General Contractors. Raffle tickets for the playhouse will be on sale for $5 each at the Mall of Louisiana and online at casabr.org.

All proceeds from the Casas for CASA playhouse fundraiser will benefit the Capital Area Court Appointed Special Advocate (CASA) Association in its mission to help abused and neglected children find safe, permanent homes. Donations from the event also allow for CASA to train local volunteers to advocate for, support and help local children in need of a loving home.

For more information on the Capital Area CASA Association and Casas for CASA, be sure to visit casabr.org.