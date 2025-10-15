The Weekender’s Ball brings food, wine and vibes to Beauvoir Park this Friday | By 225 Staff -

Baton Rouge is a city full of people who know how to eat, drink and relax. And that’s exactly why the new food, wine and music event The Weekender’s Ball was created.

Hosted by restaurant group Hufft Marchand Hospitality, the inaugural “evening of groovin’ and boozin’” takes place at Beauvoir Park this Friday, Oct. 17, from 7 to 10 p.m. Nestled behind BLDG 5 near the overpass, the Ball aims to be an ideal blend of a laid-back outdoor festival and exceptional local food and drinks. It is also a fundraiser with ticket sales benefitting the American Cancer Society.

“The idea here was, why don’t we take that same wine dinner environment but make it for anyone and everyone, including kids, your next-door neighbor, your friends and family or your grandma?” Hufft Marchand Hospitality co-founder Nick Hufft says.

The Ball is first and foremost a casual “mobile” wine dinner where attendees can sample small plates at the booths of Hufft Marchand Hospitality’s many restaurants, including its concepts in New Orleans, along with other local eateries. A carefully curated pour of Duckhorn wine accompanies each small plate.

Some of the dishes that will be served include:

Spicy Steve Pizza from Il Supremo

Chorizo verde tacos from Chow Yum

Smoked pork belly burnt end sliders from Iverstine Butcher

Merch Mac from The Overpass Merchant

Salmon and tuna ceviche from Soji Modern Asian

Pumpkin-spiced Cortado Crunch from Gail’s Fine Ice Cream

Oktoberfest Sliders from Curbside Burgers

Live music from BR Music Studios students will kick off the event before New Orleans band Doussan, Garrett & Benoit takes the stage to perform funky blues and rock tunes.

Throughout the evening, a silent auction will take place, with items like exclusive wine bottles, wine dinners and fine leather goods made by a bartender at one of HMH’s restaurants.

While movin’ and groovin’ the night away, attendees will be helping the American Cancer Society, which supports people who have cancer by helping offset unexpected costs like treatment, hospital bills, travel and other medical expenses. All of the proceeds go directly to the organization.

“It’s a complete nonprofit situation,” Hufft says. “I think everybody has a story about a friend or family member or somebody who has their own story.”

Huft hopes The Weekender’s Ball is around for years to come for the people of Baton Rouge to enjoy.

Tickets for The Weekender’s Ball start at $50 and can be purchased here. Children 12 years and under get in for free. Find the full food lineup here. Beauvoir Park is at 2834 Greenwood Drive.

This article originally appeared in 225 Magazine’s 225 Daily newsletter.