Theatre Baton Rouge’s Sunday with Sondheim Gala INREGISTER STAFF 2 DAYS AGO | EVENTS Tweet Share Pin It Theatre Baton Rouge hosted its Sunday with Sondheim Gala on July 17 at the Old Governor’s Mansion. Tweet Share Pin It Submit your Wedding, Engagement or Anniversary Announcement for the 2023-2024 Weddings issue Window inspiration to help you look on the bright side A reimagined back porch and patio offer plenty of space for a blended family to grill and chill Plastic, It’s Fantastic: Unbreakable pieces for outdoor entertaining This recipe for strawberry snack cake is sweet like summer