Stroll into the holidays at BREC’s Baton Rouge Zoo’s annual Zoo Lights | By Eliza Rowley -

We are finally entering jacket weather and the holidays are in full swing. There is no better way to bond with loved ones than to go and see some Christmas lights. BREC’s Baton Rouge Zoo is hosting its annual Zoo Lights event, which is not only nostalgic but also for a good cause.

The zoo has partnered with the Baton Rouge Food Bank and expects to collect thousands of pounds of food this season. By bringing a canned good, you are able to explore the lit-up grounds at a discounted price.

The event will kick off on November 28 and run through December 30 (closed Christmas Eve and Christmas Day), giving you plenty of time to take advantage of this opportunity.

