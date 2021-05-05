STAR Loves the 90s Bash INREGISTER STAFF 5 HOURS AGO | EVENTS Tweet Share Pin It STAR hosted its “STAR Loves the 90s Bash” April 29 at Beausoleil Coastal Cuisine. Tweet Share Pin It Submit your Wedding, Engagement or Anniversary Announcement! Stay out of the rain and tour these three unique homes in the pages of our new May issue These are the houseplants even a brown thumb can keep alive No room is quite the same in Jimmy Fallon’s eccentric New York penthouse It’s mudbug mania at this Friday’s Crawfish King Cook-Off