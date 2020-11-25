Socially distanced holiday activities to try with the family this weekend

After a day of eating to your heart’s content—and a few days of consuming leftover pumpkin pie—a social outing might require a serious power nap to get you back on schedule. But by the look of the holiday event roundup we’ve gathered for this weekend, the day after Thanksgiving seems like a prime time to get out with family.

Although we might not have a frozen lake to practice our figure skating spirals, we do have the Raising Cane’s River Center to let us dream of taking home the gold. For the 30th year, the skating event is in the Capital City, with this year’s event going on now, November 25, and continuing through January 3. Tickets for socially distanced skating sessions are available here.

Could it truly be a Merry Christmas without Baton Rouge General’s classic holiday lights to kickstart the Christmas cheer?

This year marks the first annual Christmas on Pointe hosted by the Pointe Marie community, Louisiana Nursery and SmileBooth. Enjoy sipping on hot chocolate while you dance along to live Christmas music this Friday, November 27.

For those looking to stay indoors this weekend, join Mississippi State University floral design extension specialist Dr. Jim Del Prince on Saturday, November 28, to learn how to incorporate nature’s decorations of greenery into your own Christmas decor in a workshop hosted by the LSU AgCenter Botanic Gardens.

This Saturday, November 28, marks the final day of the 2020 Local Pop-Up Holiday Shop, created by the ladies of Sweet Baton Rouge. The day will begin with a socially distant yoga workout, followed by a pop-up market featuring more than 40 vendors showcasing locally made wares just in time for some early holiday shopping.

Also this Saturday, November 28, swing by the LSU AgCenter Botanic Gardens for its annual poinsettia sale between 8 a.m. and 2 p.m. More than 50 varieties will be available for holiday decorating on front porches and in foyers.