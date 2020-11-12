All about this year’s Local Pop-Up Holiday Shop

The holidays are practically here, so for the third year in a row, Sweet Baton Rouge (now housed in its flagship store in the Electric Depot) has opened its doors this month to its Local Pop-Up Holiday Shop, a series of markets, classes and exercise meetups put on by local makers. Whereas past years have seen the events go on for two weeks at Perkins Rowe, this year the events will carry on for a total of four weeks at the shop itself, ending on November 28 with a Small Business Saturday Makers Tent Market.

“The pop-ups are co-owned by my graphic designer, Sarah Gibbons Guidry,” says Sweet Baton Rouge owner Meredith Waguespack. “Since we opened up our flagship in August, she and I decided that it would be a great idea to hold the pop-ups in the store this time. We have more than 30 makers represented here in the store already, with products sprinkled from New Orleans to Shreveport, and of course a huge variety from here in the Baton Rouge area.”

Waguespack recommends using the Local Pop-Up website to keep track of upcoming events, since preregistration helps her know how many people to expect in this age of social distancing. Larger crafting events, for example, have made use of the neighboring Achroma Studio & Fine Art space to ensure that each guest feels safe while still having fun. For the remainder of the month, shoppers can look forward to charcuterie workshops, a “college day” full of discounts, a community yoga workout and more.

“We just knew it’d be great for people to be able to shop holiday items all in one place and support local businesses at the same time,” says Waguespack.

To see an upcoming calendar of Pop-Up Shop events (including tonight’s, November 12, Girls’ Night Out Succulent Ornament Workshop with Baton Rouge Succulent Company), head to localpopup.shop and follow the Instagram accounts for Sweet Baton Rouge and Local Pop-Up.