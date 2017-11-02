Sales roundup: Your Friends’ Closet Sale at LSU, Tay James’ holiday open house, and more

A look at sales in the area:

The Friends’ of the LSU Textile and Costume Museum’s rescheduled Your Friends’ Closet Sale will take place this Sunday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Early bird shopping opens at 9 a.m. for $20. Held at the LSU Human Ecology Building, this sale offers discount deals on gently used vintage and designer clothing. All profits go to the LSU Textile and Costume Museum. For a sneak peek and more information, read our story from inRegister’s October 5 newsletter, “A fashionista’s fantasy.”

Today, Thursday, November 2, until 7:30 p.m., Tay James Decor & Gifts is hosting its Holiday Open House.

Dive into your Christmas shopping list a little early with a Black Friday Practice Day at The Purple Rack Boutique. Tomorrow from 5 to 8 p.m. the boutique will feature sales and giveaways, including a $5 sale rack and a 25% off rack. For every $50 spent, shoppers’ names will be entered into a drawing for a holiday-themed gift basket. Local stylist Jennifer Hamilton of Stella & Dot will join the event with an accessory and jewelry pop-up shop.

Strike a pose in front of Rodéo Boutique’s new handprinted Instagram wall. Post your snapshot and tag Rodéo Boutique with the hashtag #shoprodeo to receive 15% off your entire purchase until November 6.

This weekend, November 4 and 5, as Red Door Interiors continues to shed its inventory, it will host a warehouse sale Saturday at 10 a.m. and on Sunday at 12 p.m. For directions and more information, visit the store’s Facebook page.

Artvark’s November showroom opening event began yesterday and will continue today, Thursday, November 2, from 11 a.m. until 5 p.m., and tomorrow, Friday, November 3, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

From now until November 22, when you bring three canned goods into Salon Raybon, you’ll receive your choice of a free wax or free mini keratin ($20 value). All goods will be donated to the Greater Baton Rouge Food Bank.

Are you a Baton Rouge retailer with an upcoming sale or special event? Email [email protected] with details to be featured in an upcoming Sales Roundup.